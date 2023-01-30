Martin Luther King Jr - I Have A Dream - Narrative Read by Gandalph

Gandalph - Narrative Read - The Tyranny of Man is not about racism, it is about keeping all the populous down through Lock Down after Lock Down. The destruction of the Black man in the south in the Nineteen sixty three is much like the Tyranny of ALL MEN and WOMEN through Medical Tyranny. Financial Tyranny, and Technocracy control in the new Millennium. A Narrative Read by Gandalph.

G﻿﻿



