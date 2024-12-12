Syria’s New Government Solidifies Control

Syria’s new government, which is led by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), is working to solidify its control over the country despite facing many challenges and threats.

On December 9, Mohammed al-Bashir was appointed as Syria’s new interim prime minister until March 1 of next year.

The first task of the government was to confront instability and tensions created by the surprising fall of the Assad regime. The HTS-led Military Operation Department (MOD) stepped up its efforts to secure the territories formerly ruled by the regime, especially the capital, Damascus, and the cities of Hama, Homs, Tartus and Latakia.

The MOD also worked to expand its controls within Syria, heading east towards the city of Deir Ezzor which was handed over the now dissolved Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) just before Assad fell.

On December 10, MOD forces captured Deir Ezzor city. The SDF was forced to withdraw as a result of mass protests. The United States, the main backer of the SDF, also refused to protect the group’s new territories.

Besides the city of Deir Ezzor, the MOD took control of several towns in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor and all the towns in the southern countryside on the western bank of the Euphrates River down to the al-Qa’im crossing on the border with Iraq.

In the governorate of al-Suwayda, local Druze armed factions are still in control. However, they appear to be in agreement with the new government.

And in the governorate of Daraa, local factions from the former Free Syrian Army are still in control. On December 11, faction leaders met with the leadership of HTS in Damascus to discuss the future of the region.

The biggest threat to Syria’s new government remains Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continues to advance in the governorate of al-Qunitra, with its forces reportedly entering the Druze town of Hader by December 11.

Israeli troops also pushed deeper into the governorate of Rif Dimashq, reaching the town of Dimas, which is located a few kilometers to the west of the capital Damascus.

In addition, the Israeli Air Force intensified its strikes on SAA equipment and bases. 70 to 80% of the country’s capabilities were reported destroyed.

The targets included many long-range projectiles, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, coast-to-sea missiles, air defense missiles, fighter jets, helicopters, radars, tanks, hangars, and over a dozen naval vessels.

Overall, Syria is still far from being stable. The new government will have to deal with many challenges, first and foremost the ones coming from Israel, before it could even address key issues like economy, security and social stability. All of this will not likely be possible if HTS refused to share power.

