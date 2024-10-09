Culture War | BREAKING- The FIRST JUDICIAL SCORECARD | Guests: Dave Bond and Ryan Haynie | OCPA | State Supreme Court Accountability is Here - Just Say, “NO” on November 5th

We welcome to the Moms on a Mission Podcast, from Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, Vice President For Advocacy Dave Bond and Attorney Ryan Haynie to share the exciting news of the first ever Judicial Scorecard in the state of Oklahoma. The scores are horrifically low and the question is, “Why?” How does this happen in a conservative state? More importantly, how do we stop this? Dave and Ryan answer this and even share a shocking statistic of how Oklahoma’s State Supreme Court compares to the other 49 states. They explain how we have the unique and providential opportunity in Oklahoma to vote the three radical left Justices up for retention out on November 5th flipping the court to a conservative bent which accurately reflects the citizens of the state of Oklahoma! Check the scorecard out here: https://ocpathink.org/judicial-scorecard. Email Dave Bond to find and connect with a conservative think tank near you. [email protected]





Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSI?= - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





DrStellaMD:

https://drstellamd.com/ - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



