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Depopulation 69 Million, Climate Change SADS Part 2
Real Free News
Real Free News
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504 views • August 01, 2022

According to top experts and people who profit from other people's misery and confusion, ‘climate change‘ is the leading cause for ‘SADS‘. With the fact that climate change causes SADS, Leading Globalists have now forecast America’s ‘depopulation‘, to be only 69 million people by the year 2025. Could their SADS forecast due to climate change‘ for America’s population really drop the numbers that far, or could something else be in the works by these globalists who’ve long been pushing eugenics and depopulation upon the world?

One highly trained doctor says… “The only people who really know why we are all suffering from sads, is the medical profession, and ‘big pharma‘ and the politicians and the fake news media bimbos.”

This really smart doctor ponders… “Something must have happened, to the climate, in the past few years to cause this….. cannot think what else it could be.”Watch Depopulation 69 Million video from Real Free News Video here...

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climate change2025depopulationpart2sads69 milliontopexperts
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