[Apr 15, 2022] PART 2 - Revelation 12 and the Nuremberg Connection (20.6K views on YouTube)

#Robskiba #Revelation #Conspiracy



This is Part 2 of "Revelation 12 and the Nuremberg Connection" the last presentation that Rob Skiba prepared in 2021.



Sheila Skiba (Rob's wife) and Jeremiah Skiba (Rob's son) are reading the slides and have prepared this for you.

Part 3 will be coming soon. Stay Tuned.



We hope you enjoy it!



This is the interview that inspired Rob to make this presentation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrVhbZ7fC5c





Part 1: https://www.brighteon.com/9a9257de-1cb2-4e2e-b5b2-87e83f0905a8



https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





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