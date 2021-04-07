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Andrew Cuomo Scandal
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100 views • April 07, 2021
The New York Times reported that Linda Lacewell, who currently serves as the superintendent of the state’s Department of Financial Services and is an adjunct law professor at New York University School of Law, was one of three high-level administration officials who initially intervened to conceal the nursing home coronavirus death count from the public.
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