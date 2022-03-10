DuckDuckGo Joins the “Disinformation” Censorship Game

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The woke DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg may have just burned his entire company to the ground. For some odd reason "Ukraine Bioweapon Labs" is a topic Big Tech, the MSM, and the U.S. Government want censored very badly this week... I wonder why? /s
Lets be Frank: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEAylZv_ZJs
Article on the topic: https://welovetrump.com/2022/03/10/duckduckgo-ceo-announces-censorship-scheme-of-content-labeled-russian-disinformation/