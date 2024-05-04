Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SILENCED FOR CALLING OUT CORRUPTION, EU MEP SPEAKS OUT
channel image
High Hopes
3183 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
137 views
Published Yesterday

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 3, 2024


German member of European Parliament, Christine Anderson, details how she was censored during a recent EU Hearing for questioning the collusion between the husband of EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, and Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, in 2020 regarding contracts between Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and European governments.


#ChristineAnderson #UrsulaVonDerLeyen #Pfizer #AlbertBourla


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4t2pif-silenced-for-calling-out-corruption-eu-mep-speaks-out.html

Keywords
corruptioncollusionvaccinecensoreddel bigtreehighwireeugermanymepceocontractssilencedursula von der leyenpfizercovid-19albert bourlachristine andersoneuropean governments

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket