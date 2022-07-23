Astral Projection, Lucid Dreaming how-to plus resources and tips



No need to wait 'til death to exit the #matrix! Have fun and get some practice, may want to take notes- both from this video, and from your OBE :)

This video shares information about astral projection, lucid dreaming, remote viewing, and related subjects like gravity, light, afterlife, rebirth, astrophysics, sleep, cyclical time, moon secrets, glacial ice and sea floor sediment deposit samples, geology and Atlantis. Several key points are highlighted on the whiteboard and referenced with personal experience and scientific data.

Whatthebleep.com

Almanac.com

How to Astral Project, Candle Method https://youtu.be/P3M-LuTRfcI by Teamlight.com

DavidSereda.com

AlbaWeinman.com/en/

Atlas available here https://www.natgeomaps.com/bk-atlas-of-the-world-11th-edition

Related music Dan Deacon "When I Was Done Dying" https://youtu.be/TuJqUvBj4rE

Featured art "Manufacturing Consciousness" https://bit.ly/3GfV6bj

"Manufacturing Consciousness" on a metal enamel mug https://ebay.to/31tKHcD

Telegram https://t.me/+-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5

linktr.ee/MJTank108