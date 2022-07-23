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Astral Projection, Lucid Dreaming how-to plus resources and tips
MJTank
MJTank
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70 views • July 23, 2022


No need to wait 'til death to exit the #matrix! Have fun and get some practice, may want to take notes- both from this video, and from your OBE :)

This video shares information about astral projection, lucid dreaming, remote viewing, and related subjects like gravity, light, afterlife, rebirth, astrophysics, sleep, cyclical time, moon secrets, glacial ice and sea floor sediment deposit samples, geology and Atlantis. Several key points are highlighted on the whiteboard and referenced with personal experience and scientific data.

Whatthebleep.com
Almanac.com
How to Astral Project, Candle Method https://youtu.be/P3M-LuTRfcI by Teamlight.com
DavidSereda.com
AlbaWeinman.com/en/
Atlas available here https://www.natgeomaps.com/bk-atlas-of-the-world-11th-edition
Related music Dan Deacon "When I Was Done Dying" https://youtu.be/TuJqUvBj4rE
Featured art "Manufacturing Consciousness" https://bit.ly/3GfV6bj
"Manufacturing Consciousness" on a metal enamel mug https://ebay.to/31tKHcD
Telegram https://t.me/+-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5
linktr.ee/MJTank108

Keywords
matrixmoonbeastsleepafterlifedreamrebirthastrallucid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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