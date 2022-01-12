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Ronald McDonald house evicts boy with Leukemia because he is not Vaccinated
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141 views • January 12, 2022
Ronald McDonald house evicts boy with leukemia because he is not vaccinated. The brain washed sheep are willing to do anything. In this video a parent arrives at the Ronald McDonald house with a letter that they had recently sent the father. The letter stated that they were kicking the boy out of their system because he was not vaccinated.
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