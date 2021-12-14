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If You Ask Me for Something in My Name
EyesWideOpen
EyesWideOpen
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30 views • December 14, 2021
If you ask me for something in my name, I will do it.

These are the words of our Lord, Jesus. Read John 14:14.

Are you suffering, confused, frustrated, or in trouble?

Never forget that your Father in Heaven loves you more than you’ll ever know.

Feeling alone, insecure, and in pity?
Reach out to Him through Jesus.

Are you in pain, or have you lost a loved one?
In Jesus, you’ll find peace and comfort.

I hope that this short “preso” may bring you hope and peace, the courage to face LIFE amidst the chaos, and the clarity to find your way to Jesus, our savior and king.

Source: https://shalom101.com/jesus/
Keywords
jesusprayhis name
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