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Music - Old Blue - Sung by Caroline Jones
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59 views • January 29, 2020
When Caroline Jones left the North East where she grew up and went to Nashville for the first time at 17, she fell in love with country music. She loved the stories these songs tell...and this is one of them. "Old Blue" is thought to have originated from the minstrel shows of the late 19th century. Share with anyone who's ever had a pet dog they love.
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