Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Young People: "It's Due to the Covid-19 Vaccine Until Proven Otherwise"

"Autopsy study after autopsy study shows that, in fact, the vaccines are the cause of death," reported Dr. McCullough.

"A recent one by Schwab and colleagues from Heidelberg, Germany, showed that in people who died within 20 days of taking the vaccine ... 71% had a clear, agreed upon vaccine-induced cause of death."

Dr. Peter A. McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.

https://twc.health/

Support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com