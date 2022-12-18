Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Young People: "It's Due to the Covid-19 Vaccine Until Proven Otherwise"

"Autopsy study after autopsy study shows that, in fact, the vaccines are the cause of death," reported Dr. McCullough.
"A recent one by Schwab and colleagues from Heidelberg, Germany, showed that in people who died within 20 days of taking the vaccine ... 71% had a clear, agreed upon vaccine-induced cause of death."
Dr. Peter A. McCullough is a world-renowned MD — fighting against censorship and reprisal. He has teamed up with The Wellness Company, where he now serves as Chief Scientific Officer.
https://twc.health/
Support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.