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VERY - SPECIAL - Simcha Jacobovici _ The Lost Gospel - VERY - SPECIAL
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31 views • September 29, 2021
VERY - SPECIAL - Simcha Jacobovici _ The Lost Gospel - VERY - SPECIAL , Tags : jesus,issa,isan,kirisuto,very special,lost gospel, My Website : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , AND , https://sites.google.com/view/secrets-of-war , AND , THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD https://sites.google.com/view/www-brighteon-com-references/homepage , another VIDEO : The Real Story Of King David - The Naked Archaeologist 115 - King David , (BY) The investigative filmmaker, Simcha Jacobovici, The Naked Archaeologist. (((Somewhere I saw - a - tekxt - that DAVID was - A TAMIL KING ! ))) (quite interesting ! ~ TAMIL-Language !). My LINK : from My Website : (next) Simcha Jacobovici (.il)(.ps) Jezus - DAVID - VERY INTERESTING - (TAMIL) etc , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/s/simcha-jacobovici-il-ps-jezus-david-very-interesting-tamil-etc , [(see also : SEARCH : in YouTube)] [(The Tribe of Dann)] [COPY in Browser , , https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=the+tribe+of+dan+in+the+bible)] , , see also , , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoRHTxMKrcg , , The First Warriors of Europe | Bronze Age Warfare , , ref : https://www.brighteon.com/2c165a0b-a903-4506-b312-1d7082b5e11c , MORE see MY recent VIDEO's ( a AND b ) The Umayyad Caliphate (661–750 CE) Ommiades - Ommiaden history - Umayyad Caliphate , https://www.brighteon.com/769a71b8-a146-4bc9-90f8-9c391a707ed4 , ( and ) , Arabia before Islam 1 , Ommiades OMIADDEN - Ommiaden history - Umayyad Caliphate , https://www.brighteon.com/d20f585e-20ec-4ee5-b61f-2c1b36141ea2 , LINK in My Website https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/info-ommiades-omiadden-ommiaden-history-umayyad-caliphate-islam , (next ANOTHER interesting Website Link) https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/j/jesus-council-of-nicaea-constantine-rome-and-related-subjects ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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