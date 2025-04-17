Do you believe in the Antichrist? Todd Rider on Nazi nukes. Tony Gosling on Richie Allen Easter 2025

End Times reading material - available from all good Christian bookshops - Getting to grips with spiritual challenges in the twenty-first century





1. Doreen Irvine, 'From Witchcraft to Christ', 'Spiritual Warfare', and 'Set Free to Serve Christ'. Reprinted in 2002 as a three book set in paperback.

2. Rebecca Brown MD [Wells of Joy Ministries, Arizona], 'Prepare for War', 'Becoming a Vessel of Honour' and (With Daniel Yoder) 'Unbroken Curses', all pub. Whitaker House, New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

3. Peter Levenda, 'Unholy Alliance, a history of Nazi involvement with the occult', pub. Continuum, second edition 2002 [available from more mainstream bookshops].

4. Erwin W. Lutzer, 'Hitler's Cross, the revealing story of how the Cross of Christ was used as a symbol of the Nazi agenda.' pub. Moody press, Chicago, 1995 [available from more mainstream bookshops].

5. Nicholas Goodrick-Clarke, 'The Occult Roots of Nazism: Secret Aryan Cults and Their Influence on Nazi Ideology', Aquarian Press, 1985

We are naturally curious about the future and especially have questions like: "When will Jesus come the second time?" and "When will the world end?" Does the Bible reveal the answers to these questions? Did God seal up the answers in the Bible and then keep them hidden, only to be revealed at the time of the end? Is 2008 the beginning of the end?

If you have any doubts about the New World Order and its relation to Bible prophecy you simply must watch the 'Prophetic Update' videos of Barry Smith (available from ISM UK at 01775 723852 in the UK) - recorded before his recent death. One of the world's most insightful, sincere (and wittiest) preachers! http://www.barrysmith.org.nz





As more people cotton on to the global confidence tricks of the power elite mafia one thing worries me - that as the truth of their evil deeds catches up with them they might bring the world crashing down around us rather than give up their economic and military power. On the 28th October 1929 the US stock market lost over fourteen thousand million dollars in a few hours. What would be the equivalent today?? see http://www.brillig.com/debt_clock





Hideous bumbling attempts to control life through genetic engineering, cloning etc. must be the ultimate transgression. Our Heavenly Father is getting fed up with worldly learders' arrogance and abuse of His gift of life and creation. Some time soon he will quite rightly 'lose his rag'. He has always promised to lead faithful and diligent truth seekers out of this messed-up world and into everlasting life.

Have you seen this suspected terrorist in your neighbourhood? Please report him to your local police station - thanks

Jesus' message was simple: love God and love thy neighbour

Many people know these words - but how many wholly mean it deep down in their hearts? My trust in Yeshua ('Jesus' is the Greek translation of His Hebrew name) and The Bible has played a big part in bringing this website to you.

