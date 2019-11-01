FLAT EARTH FULLY EXPLAINED HD

Research Flat Earth:

1. Horizon always rises to eye level.

2. Water always finds its level. Across earth people measure level with a spirit level, which is a water level.

3. Gyroscope's always remain level throughout worldwide

aeroplane flight travel.

4. Polaris never moves from its position despite earths

supposed travel through space.

5. No measurable curvature anywhere! And ships don’t disappear ‘over’ a horizon, they can be pulled back into view.

6. Terminator line on the moon during daytime often

does not coincide with suns directional light.

7. Gravity is simply buoyancy & density, less dense floats, more dense sinks, as observed by all particle physics experiments.

8. No evidence of satellites.

9 . Questionable flight paths in the Southern Hemisphere.

10. The Antarctic treaty forbids freedom of movement in the Antarctic. Other treaties prevent all movement near the North Pole.

11. Van Allen radiation belt (aka The Firmament) makes space travel impossible, and was admitted by both Van Allen and VonBraun.

12. Water bubbles on ISS and many NASA film footage, and many others... plus ALL NASA, RASA, ESA, JSA film and footage can be proven to be fake one way or another.

13. The Faked moon landings.

14. The Sun & globe earth model contradictions, and the perfection of the accepted biblical flat earth model.

15. The Moon is self luminous and it emits a cold light.

16. Stars viewed from a Nikon p900 or comparable tech proves stars aren’t far away and they’re not “Suns”.

17. The amazing coincidence that the Holy Bible & Enoch have said the earth is flat from the start, the way they are continuously attacked and hated by all, even the church, and the amazing prophecies that are laid out in Enoch, OT and NT which have already come to pass, and the others which are unfolding as we speak.