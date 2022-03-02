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EntertheStars: Russia vs Ukraine vs USA - Between the Headlines [01.02.2022]
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31 views • March 02, 2022
Note: I wrote an email to Casey aka EntertheStars, a suggestion that he made an 'decode' of the film TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022] so all his followers can get the info that 'viruses' does not exists and that no human on this world have an 'immune system'. He answered very very short yesterday with 2 words and a lot of 'exclamation marks' !!!!!, let's see if he does it.
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-> Was TinPut (Putin) Right About Infiltrated StewCrain (Ukraine) Leadership? And, Other Between the Headlines
'Look what I found'
Links:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60503037
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-ukraine-commentary/commentary-ukraines-neo-nazi-problem-idUSKBN1GV2TY
https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Kiev-regional-police-head-accused-of-neo-Nazi-ties-381559
https://snipboard.io/ZMWsan.jpg
https://snipboard.io/VBI7zy.jpg
Europe needs Ukraine for grain.
https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2022/02/25/Why-the-Ukraine-conflict-could-spark-dangerous-times-for-food-prices-and-food-security
NATO infringement for decades against Russia
https://east-usa.com/us-military-bases-in-europe.html
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/78/590x/secondary/NATO-expansion-east-Russia-3930930.jpg?r=1645549498534
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russias-invasion-ukraine-likely-ratchet-120619390.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/countries-disgraced-themselves-blocking-russian-105456144.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-officials-repeatedly-urged-china-132921273.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/nb-mystery-illness-final-report-1.6362700
https://www.yahoo.com/news/victims-dismayed-canadian-inquiry-finds-221651857.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/we-need-to-think-about-the-covid-19-vaccines-well-need-in-3-to-5-years-public-health-expert-155855572.html
https://gazette.com/news/bill-gates-omicron-did-a-better-job-building-immunity-than-covid-19-vaccines/article_d3ba2c9e-e426-5ef7-8ced-d8ebe48587d3.html
https://www.dw.com/en/omicron-is-natural-immunity-better-than-a-vaccine/a-60425426
Africa, low hospitalizations, low death, almost no vaccines. Why arent we studying why?
https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/regions/africa/
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/twin-sisters-had-first-babies-201626622.html
2,460 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/s2a7RO8F29I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
--
-> Was TinPut (Putin) Right About Infiltrated StewCrain (Ukraine) Leadership? And, Other Between the Headlines
'Look what I found'
Links:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-60503037
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cohen-ukraine-commentary/commentary-ukraines-neo-nazi-problem-idUSKBN1GV2TY
https://www.jpost.com/Diaspora/Kiev-regional-police-head-accused-of-neo-Nazi-ties-381559
https://snipboard.io/ZMWsan.jpg
https://snipboard.io/VBI7zy.jpg
Europe needs Ukraine for grain.
https://www.foodnavigator.com/Article/2022/02/25/Why-the-Ukraine-conflict-could-spark-dangerous-times-for-food-prices-and-food-security
NATO infringement for decades against Russia
https://east-usa.com/us-military-bases-in-europe.html
https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/78/590x/secondary/NATO-expansion-east-Russia-3930930.jpg?r=1645549498534
https://www.yahoo.com/news/russias-invasion-ukraine-likely-ratchet-120619390.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/countries-disgraced-themselves-blocking-russian-105456144.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/u-officials-repeatedly-urged-china-132921273.html
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/nb-mystery-illness-final-report-1.6362700
https://www.yahoo.com/news/victims-dismayed-canadian-inquiry-finds-221651857.html
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/we-need-to-think-about-the-covid-19-vaccines-well-need-in-3-to-5-years-public-health-expert-155855572.html
https://gazette.com/news/bill-gates-omicron-did-a-better-job-building-immunity-than-covid-19-vaccines/article_d3ba2c9e-e426-5ef7-8ced-d8ebe48587d3.html
https://www.dw.com/en/omicron-is-natural-immunity-better-than-a-vaccine/a-60425426
Africa, low hospitalizations, low death, almost no vaccines. Why arent we studying why?
https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/regions/africa/
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/twin-sisters-had-first-babies-201626622.html
2,460 views Streamed live 2 hours ago
EntertheStars
105K subscribers
https://youtu.be/s2a7RO8F29I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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