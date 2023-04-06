Deeper Repentance for the Heart of the Family

Grace Corps felt impressed to pray for Dan and I today. This led to a the deepest repentance I have ever participated in for the hidden iniquity of the family line that gave the enemy grounds for attacking the heart and brain of my family.
