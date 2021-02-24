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ELECTION NIGHT - THEY SHOWED THE STEAL LIVE ON TV
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52 views • February 24, 2021
Numbers repeatedly disappeared for Trump, his vote totals went down as Biden's totals went up the same amount of votes removed from Trump.
Data scientists uncover and call into question the many errors from election night 2020. What are the questions we should be asking? Did your vote count? How many times or at all? How many errors are too many? When do votes ever go negative? Who is responsible for all of these mistakes? Don't we have a right to know?
Data scientists uncover and call into question the many errors from election night 2020. What are the questions we should be asking? Did your vote count? How many times or at all? How many errors are too many? When do votes ever go negative? Who is responsible for all of these mistakes? Don't we have a right to know?
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