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HOW TO SHOP MASK FREE - Part 1 Understanding State Discrimination & Accomodation Laws
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264 views • April 11, 2021
Part 1 teaches your state's discrimination & accommodation laws for people with a "Medical Condition" to legally shop mask free. Please WATCH Part 2 since my recording got cut off. Part 2 is for dealing with calling stores corporate and also Police/ Law Officers and Constitutional Law.
Link to State PUBLIC ACCOMODATION LAWS https://www.ncsl.org/research/civil-and-criminal-justice/state-public-accommodation-laws.aspx
Link to State PUBLIC ACCOMODATION LAWS https://www.ncsl.org/research/civil-and-criminal-justice/state-public-accommodation-laws.aspx
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