Nigel Farage reacts to Tony Blair calling for 'digital infrastructure' to monitor the vaccinated
'So there's Tony Blair at the WEF in Davos! He wants us to have multiple shots and for all of it to be digitised so the state knows exactly what our status is, pure evil is all I can say.' @Nigel_Farage reacts to Tony Blair calling for 'digital infrastructure' to monitor the vaccinated.

Keywords
nigel faragetony blairdavoswef

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
