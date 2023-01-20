'So there's Tony Blair at the WEF in Davos! He wants us to have multiple shots and for all of it to be digitised so the state knows exactly what our status is, pure evil is all I can say.' @Nigel_Farage reacts to Tony Blair calling for 'digital infrastructure' to monitor the vaccinated.
