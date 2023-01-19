Shall Not Be Infringed

Excerpt of Milton William Cooper 1991
We're also on Rumble and Bitchute.
+++++++++++++++++
Stream TV for less with VUTv+.
OAN, Real America's Voice, Newsmax, Fox News Channel
and more.
https://vutvplus.com/sign-up/?ref=DumpMyProvider
Buy us a Coffee: https://ko-fi.com/inquisitiveamerican
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.