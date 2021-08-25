© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Paying Farmers to BURN CROPS, Un-Vaxxed No Fly List*
Follow
4
Share
Report
573 views • August 25, 2021
BY STEW PETERS SHOW
AUGUST 24, 2021
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
Description:
DeAnna Lorraine joins Stew Peters to discuss the “COVID Food Shortage” we are all going to be told about.
Another LIE. Farmers are actually being PAID to destroy their crops.
In addition, a law is being presented that will PREVENT YOU FROM FLYING if you have not subjected yourself to the euthanasia shot.
*mirror
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/biden-paying-farmers-to-burn-crops-un-vaxxed-no-fly-list/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/biden-paying-farmers-to-burn-crops-un-vaxxed-no-fly-list/
AUGUST 24, 2021
Courtesy of The Stew Peters Show
Description:
DeAnna Lorraine joins Stew Peters to discuss the “COVID Food Shortage” we are all going to be told about.
Another LIE. Farmers are actually being PAID to destroy their crops.
In addition, a law is being presented that will PREVENT YOU FROM FLYING if you have not subjected yourself to the euthanasia shot.
*mirror
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/biden-paying-farmers-to-burn-crops-un-vaxxed-no-fly-list/
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/biden-paying-farmers-to-burn-crops-un-vaxxed-no-fly-list/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.