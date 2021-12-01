Uber & the Impending Cannabis Delivery War

Delivery of food and alcohol boomed during the pandemic, and some think cannabis is next, especially with hopes for federal legalization.California-based cannabis delivery app Eaze, which saw new customer sign ups increase by over 70%, said on average orders were placed every eight seconds.90% of respondents in a survey said they used online ordering and delivery services to purchase cannabis. Around 60% reported that online ordering and delivery would continue to be their preferred method of purchase post-pandemic.Cannabis businesses that provide pickup or delivery options made around 22% more in sales on average than businesses without those options.Show Notes:Uber and the delivery war could be headed to cannabis dispensariesHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 833 The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Music Info:Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers. This is only entertainment.