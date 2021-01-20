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Jews Laugh as GOYIM are Treated Like Dogs - Forced Vaccinations Begin
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166 views • January 20, 2021
Workers in France are forced to wear Dog style obedience collars to enforce social distancing.
Door to Door forced vaccination program has begun in Seattle Washington.
Door to Door forced vaccination program has begun in Seattle Washington.
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