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"PROTESTORS" KICKED OUT OF TOWN BEFORE THEY CAN TAKE IT OVER!
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206 views • July 29, 2020
No traffic will stopped and vandalized in this town. Thank God for the people of this town kicking out a terrorist group. They are lucky to be walking out. Give a hoot, don't let them pollute! These guys remind me of Texans.
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