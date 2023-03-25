Create New Account
Michael Saylor Update on the Crypto + Bitcoin Markets and Current Headwinds
53 views
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago |

Head of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor, give us an update on what is taking place in the crypto market, the government posture towards it, Balaji's bet of 1M, and all the headwinds facing crypto including the recent shut down of crypto from the banks by the US government.#michaelsaylor #bitcoin #signaturebank #balaji


