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Mariupol. At The Edge Of The Abyss Maxim Fadeev RealdocProductions
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79 views • April 04, 2022
Mariupol. At The Edge Of The Abyss Maxim Fadeev RealdocProductions
Mariupol. At the edge of the abyss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7I6FWohNa8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmINPESeNCQ&;t
Working materials for the film by Maxim Fadeev "At the edge of the abyss". For two weeks, the author filmed the fighting from the inside as part of a platoon of infantry storming the city (https://t.me/RealdocProductions/160). Filming continues.
Of course, the optimism and resilience of local civilians, who believe and hope that their beloved city will soon be restored, is striking.
In addition to humanitarian problems, people who find themselves in a zone of protracted hostilities experience another, no less debilitating deprivation - they cannot tell their loved ones from other cities that they are alive.
There is absolutely no communication in Mariupol, and sometimes the only way to convey the news to the mainland is such appeals to the camera. We hope that some of those who watch this video will recognize their loved ones on it.
Support the author:
Tinkoff: 5536913836868766 (Dmitry)
Sber: 4276380177227563 (Dmitry)
Camera, director: Maxim Fadeev
Realdoc Productions is a real documentary about war and peace.
https://t.me/RealdocProductions
Feedback: @Realdoc_chat_bot
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/maxfadeev
Mariupol. At the edge of the abyss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7I6FWohNa8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmINPESeNCQ&;t
Working materials for the film by Maxim Fadeev "At the edge of the abyss". For two weeks, the author filmed the fighting from the inside as part of a platoon of infantry storming the city (https://t.me/RealdocProductions/160). Filming continues.
Of course, the optimism and resilience of local civilians, who believe and hope that their beloved city will soon be restored, is striking.
In addition to humanitarian problems, people who find themselves in a zone of protracted hostilities experience another, no less debilitating deprivation - they cannot tell their loved ones from other cities that they are alive.
There is absolutely no communication in Mariupol, and sometimes the only way to convey the news to the mainland is such appeals to the camera. We hope that some of those who watch this video will recognize their loved ones on it.
Support the author:
Tinkoff: 5536913836868766 (Dmitry)
Sber: 4276380177227563 (Dmitry)
Camera, director: Maxim Fadeev
Realdoc Productions is a real documentary about war and peace.
https://t.me/RealdocProductions
Feedback: @Realdoc_chat_bot
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/maxfadeev
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