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News Panel 20 | Report 246: UK Fathers and Veterans Report Psychological Struggles in Face of Child Support Agency Crimes
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46 views • April 26, 2021
Probing and informative conversation on crimes of extortion, aggressive collections, false-claims of arrears, bullying and harassment by Child Support Agency and Child Maintenance Support services, essentially comprising extortion and asset theft, assisted by a network of family court judges, lawyers and loan funders.Govts and MPs refuse to respond or help while Army, Navy, and Air Force veterans are pushed to suicide or thoughts of suicide, depression, while being incentivized negatively to not apply for high-paying jobs since CMS payments are made proportional to income (as well as number of children and how many days the dads have custody). Anyone viewing this panel who finds themselves in similar circumstances and keen to connect with this group and others may write to [email protected]. Gavin Briggs, the son of Ian Briggs, and Air Force veteran himself, sadly took his own life last summer, hounded by CMS to pay amounts he did not owe and did not have. Visit Justice 4 Gavin Briggs, please stay tuned for further coverage.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Article covering this podcast:
News Panel 20: UK Military Veterans Report High Fraud, Extortion, Aggression from Child Support Agency/Child Maintenance Services Causing Psychological Harm & Suicide
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/17/news-panel-20-uk-military-veterans-report-high-fraud-extortion-aggression-from-child-support-agency-child-maintenance-services-causing-psychological-harm-suicide/
To contact this group if you are a viewer in similar circumstances, please write: [email protected]
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Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
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CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
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Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
LINKS FOR MORE:
Article covering this podcast:
News Panel 20: UK Military Veterans Report High Fraud, Extortion, Aggression from Child Support Agency/Child Maintenance Services Causing Psychological Harm & Suicide
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/17/news-panel-20-uk-military-veterans-report-high-fraud-extortion-aggression-from-child-support-agency-child-maintenance-services-causing-psychological-harm-suicide/
To contact this group if you are a viewer in similar circumstances, please write: [email protected]
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TO KEEP IT GOING:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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