Finally! Ukraine Will Used an American HAWK Air Defense System To Attack Russia

Nov 4, 2022

The United States is considering sending a HAWK interceptor missile air defense system to Ukraine to help it deal with Russian missile and drone attacks.





The interceptor missile will update the smaller, shorter-range Stinger missile system that the U.S. had previously delivered to Ukraine.





The U.S. government will use the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) policy to ship HAWK equipment to Ukraine.





HAWK was built with Vietnam War-era technology but has been upgraded several times.





