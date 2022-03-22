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3/20/2022 Miles Guo: Several major CCP kleptocracy families have been selling their assets and the CCP restricts people from transferring money abroad and spending money, which foreshadows the upcoming demise of the CCP；the unbelievable amount of assets that Fu Zhenghua and Sun Lijun embezzled even shocks Xi Jinping