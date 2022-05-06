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The LORD Is Releasing Revelation and Practical Instructions
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60 views • May 06, 2022
Copyright © Doug Addison
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-releasing-revelation-and-practical-instructions/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "God is moving in your life, and He is going to gently coach you through this season of transition and change by releasing revelation and practical instructions. It’s time to get your hopes up!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you specific keys The LORD shared with me about how He is renewing, reshaping and reforming your life … and equipping you for this new season."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-lord-is-releasing-revelation-and-practical-instructions/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "God is moving in your life, and He is going to gently coach you through this season of transition and change by releasing revelation and practical instructions. It’s time to get your hopes up!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I give you specific keys The LORD shared with me about how He is renewing, reshaping and reforming your life … and equipping you for this new season."
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