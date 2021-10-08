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INFANT FETAL CELLS HOST THE DEMONIC SPIRIT IN THE INJECTION A PRIEST TELLS HIS STORY POST VAXX
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236 views • October 08, 2021
I have heard this many times from those who received one of the demon shots. Some have said they thought their "soul died" or their soul was "no longer there". This is more than a physical battle we are in, it is a spiritual one also. If you like this video you may also like some of these. Something is alive in the vaccine!, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, vaccine exempted groups, zombie mice, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, Adverse reactions and more:
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
The "Sky Ice" of Antarctica, the wall and the firmament. What they found when they drilled into it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V7FaOdj77LZc/
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