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Deep State Weaponization of Science and Medicine: Alex Interviews Rebecca Terrell
The New American
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224 views • June 27, 2022

The Deep State has weaponized science and medicine to wage war on human freedom, most recently seen in all the medical tyranny that descended on America and humanity over the last two years, The New American magazine Senior Editor Rebecca Terrell told Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Monkeypox may be the next big Deep State tool to advance its agenda, Rebecca said. The two also discuss vaccines more broadly, as well as the globalization of "health" policy at the United Nations and the depopulation agenda being pushed by the global predator class. Finally, Alex and Rebecca get into the diabolical lie that people can upgrade themselves into gods through technology, genetic modification, and more.

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sciencealex newmanthe new americanbehind the deep staterebecca terrell
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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