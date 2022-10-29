Create New Account
"SARS-CoV-2": Bailey, Cowan, Kaufman respond to Cole, McCullough and Malone | Street MD
FNQ Citizen's Collective
Published 25 days ago

Dr Joseph Yi, AKA "StreetMD" asked Drs Bailey, Cowan and Kaufman to respond to Drs Malone, McCullough and Cole's claims that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated and shown to exist. Boom! 💥

The video they are responding to can be watched here 👉 https://www.bitchute.com/video/czsMZfuaHffp/

