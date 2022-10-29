"SARS-CoV-2": Bailey, Cowan, Kaufman respond to Cole, McCullough and Malone | Street MD

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Dr Joseph Yi, AKA "StreetMD" asked Drs Bailey, Cowan and Kaufman to respond to Drs Malone, McCullough and Cole's claims that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated and shown to exist. Boom! 💥
The video they are responding to can be watched here 👉 https://www.bitchute.com/video/czsMZfuaHffp/
English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Iconic-Interview:eGet Sam's newsletter 👉 https://drsambailey.comSupport my channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBaileyLeave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
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