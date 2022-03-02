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Church Camp Greenwood Gowen, MI
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Church Camp Greenwood Gowen, MI
campgreenwood.org
Camp Greenwood is a great place for kids of all ages! We provide a safe place for life-changing experiences and outdoor activities. At Camp Greenwood we seek to strengthen the bond between campers, their parents and local churches, by helping campers to take what they have been taught and put it into practice.
I truly enjoyed attending camp greenwood that I still today miss the like minded people that I spent time eating, singing, camping, praise and worshipping with as I grew up.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
campgreenwood.org
Camp Greenwood is a great place for kids of all ages! We provide a safe place for life-changing experiences and outdoor activities. At Camp Greenwood we seek to strengthen the bond between campers, their parents and local churches, by helping campers to take what they have been taught and put it into practice.
I truly enjoyed attending camp greenwood that I still today miss the like minded people that I spent time eating, singing, camping, praise and worshipping with as I grew up.
http://www.hardmanenterprises.com
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