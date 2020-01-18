Going Viral

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34812
So what does it mean to "go viral" anyway? No, no, no. What does it really mean? Join James for a philosophical exploration of memes, virality and the body politic on this edition of The Corbett Report podcast.