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Cancer Increases by Almost 2000% Says Dr. Eads as Jab Damages Immune Systems
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112 views • May 27, 2022
Dr. Betsy Eads and Dr. Ryan Cole Talk about the horrific rise in cancer after the vaccine. Also, a lot of information about how the vaccine can damage people.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) USA Watchdog Greg Hunter - Dr. Betsy Eads on Cancer rise due to the vaccine.
https://speedtheshift.org/2022/05/24/cv19-vax-causing-extreme-disease-dr-betsy-eads/
2) “Doctors & Scientists” Dr. Ryan Cole - ‘These Aren’t Normal Cancers’: What Doctors Are Seeing After COVID Shots
https://principia-scientific.com/these-arent-normal-cancers-what-doctors-are-seeing-after-covid-shots/
3) Naomi Wolf on War room talking about China making the vaccine for Pfizer through a company called Fosun
https://rumble.com/v12nakr-big-pharma-ccp-alignment.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) USA Watchdog Greg Hunter - Dr. Betsy Eads on Cancer rise due to the vaccine.
https://speedtheshift.org/2022/05/24/cv19-vax-causing-extreme-disease-dr-betsy-eads/
2) “Doctors & Scientists” Dr. Ryan Cole - ‘These Aren’t Normal Cancers’: What Doctors Are Seeing After COVID Shots
https://principia-scientific.com/these-arent-normal-cancers-what-doctors-are-seeing-after-covid-shots/
3) Naomi Wolf on War room talking about China making the vaccine for Pfizer through a company called Fosun
https://rumble.com/v12nakr-big-pharma-ccp-alignment.html
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