FATMAN CRASHES ATV INTO TESLA CYBERTRUCK
ChestyP
ChestyP
229 views • 1 month ago

🚨#WATCH: As a 33 year old man crashes his mini four-wheeler into a Tesla Cybertruck this comes after a series of attacks across the United States

📌#Texarkana | #Texas Police have arrested Demarqeyun Cox, 33, who is charged with one count of felony criminal mischief and failure to identify. He is being held at the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana, Texas. According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the investigation is ongoing. The first report of vandalism came from the Golden Palace restaurant, where surveillance footage captured a man on a mini four-wheeler intentionally ramming a parked Tesla at full speed. While officers were searching for the suspect, another report came in regarding damage to a Tesla in the Lowe's parking lot. This incident follows a series of similar attacks across the United States.

https://x.com/rawsalerts/status/1904860886080065984

demarqeyun coxtesla cybertruck attackfat man crashes into teslasherman klump cybertruckobese four wheeler crashtexas tesla vandalismgolden palace restaurant crashfat guy vs cybertrucknutty professor real lifelowes parking lot tesla damagebistate jail arrestfelony criminal mischief tesla
