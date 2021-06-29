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Human Rights attorney gives 3 min of vaxcovid jaw dropping truth and addresses california board
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51 views • June 29, 2021
Human rights attorney addresses california board of supervisors about informed consent - children vax and the Nurenberg trials - in exactly 3 minutes and NAILS IT!!!
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If you want to support BNT be able to upload longer vodeos or even livestream here is the link !
https://brandnewtube.com/watch..../how-to-upgrade-to-a
THANK YOU brighteon it’s because of this channel that we can all share the truth again!
https://www.brighteon.com/db4ba584-5af4-4a20-af4b-7cf9784d98e1
(Like and subscribe for more videos)
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