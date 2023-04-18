'TRAITOR JOHN KERRY EXPOSED!

JOHN KERRY IS A TRAITOR PURE AND SIMPLE. HE AND COMMY HANOI JANE SHOULD HAVE BEEN MARRIED. BOTH OF THEM ARE A NUMBER HYPOCRITES. BOTH OF THEM WILL BURN IN HELL WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATHS. SEND THIS VIDEO TO EVERYONE AND WAKEUP! AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED BY THIS LYING PIEACE OF CRAP AND OTHERS LIKE HIM...