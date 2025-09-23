ITALY: Thousands rallied in Rome in support of Palestine

ITALY ERUPTS: Thousands rally in Rome in support of Palestine

📍 Piazza dei Cinquecento, a square outside Rome’s Termini Station, is packed wall-to-wall with demonstrators of all ages—so dense that station access is effectively blocked.

Tourists are struggling to navigate through the sea of protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding banners with slogans like “Stop the genocide,” “Open a future for peace,” and "Peoples will save other peoples.”

👉 Meanwhile, similar protests are underway in 70+ cities across Italy.