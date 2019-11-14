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Democrat Party helps Black Genocide, with Rev. James A. Nemley
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69 views • November 14, 2019
James A. Nemley is the President of Living for the Kingdom Bible Ministry. Bronx, New York. November 9, 2019. In his talk Rev. Nemley talked about the Margaret Sanger Negro Project for Population Control, forced sterilization, and the sharp decline in Black population which many believe is Black Genocide.
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