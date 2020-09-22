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The True Cost of the Covid Lockdown
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35 views • September 22, 2020
The Covid lockdown was ostensibly instituted to both "flatten the curve" and save lives, all evidence showing it succeeded in neither. What it has done instead is increase deaths and have a massively devastating effect on multiple levels of society. The economy, public health, education, the very social fabric of communities - all have been negatively impacted by the misguided (or devious) lockdown.
On this episode of Objective:Health, we talk about the true cost of the Covid lockdown including suicides, domestic violence, mental health, delayed medical procedures and more. Join us for a scintilating conversation on how the "great reset" is leaving us all much worse off.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
On this episode of Objective:Health, we talk about the true cost of the Covid lockdown including suicides, domestic violence, mental health, delayed medical procedures and more. Join us for a scintilating conversation on how the "great reset" is leaving us all much worse off.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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