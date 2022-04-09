Devin Nunes Discusses the Plot Against President Trump

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One thing that the Republicans are gonna have to do moving forward is learn from what we went through the last 5 years - with this case specifically, because we’re gonna have to issue a lot more subpoenas and hold these agencies a lot more accountable….
If they’re (R’s) lucky enough to win the American people’s support, they’re gonna have make sure they get better on execution here.”
Exactly right. We HAVE TO VOTE and get the right people elected to hold them accountable.