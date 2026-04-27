Putin-Araghchi meeting shows it’s time for Trump to come to his senses - Ray McGovern, clip

Putin–Araghchi meeting shows it’s time for Trump to come to his senses – CIA veteran

📌 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is "big”, “unusual,” and a sign of karma catching up with Donald Trump, former CIA officer Ray McGovern told retired judge Andrew Napolitano.

💬 "The Russians are saying: 'Look, we are in this, we are going to support the Iranians, we'll give them all kind of sophisticated intelligence that you, guys, are giving to the Ukrainians'. Karma-karma-karma," McGovern says.

🇷🇺🇨🇳 China and Russia have got Iran's back, the CIA veteran argues, and their message to Trump is: "Come to your senses, don't escalate here."

➡️ Putin and Araghchi met in St Petersburg on April 27 with the Iranian minister thanking Russia for its support.

➡️ The Iran war showed that Iran "has great friends and allies like Russia," Araghchi said, adding that Trump has "not achieved a single one of their goals."

Adding:

Iran’s modern mastery of sophisticated tunnel networks? Rooted in over 2500 years of history

👉 The IRGC’s vast system of underground, mountain and cavern-shielded missile cities, drone shelters and naval bases has frustrated enemy military planners and showed the world that if Iran says Hormuz is closed, no amount of bombing is going to open it.

📌 But when it comes to underground engineering works, Iran has been mastering the art for longer than most modern civilizations have been around.

🔴 From ~700-500 BC, Achaemenid Empire engineers painstakingly built the Qanats of Ghasabeh, a marvel of aqueduct engineering involving the precision carving of a 33 km-long river straight through solid rock.

🔴 Situated in Gonabad, modern-day northeastern Iran, the subterranean superstructure consists of 427 vertical wells, and gently sloping tunnels that use gravity to transport water from a mother well 320m below the surface fed by mountain aquifers to human settlements and farmers.

🔴 Armed only with Iron Age technology, builders used plumb bobs (an ancient vertical reference line tool), spirit levels (still used today) and knot ropes to ensure precision tunneling, proper gradients and depth. Gentle, near-horizontal sloping was crucial to ensure steady, calm water flow, preventing erosion over time while keeping water from stagnating.

🔴 Shafts were dug 20-35m apart using simple hand tools, with oil lamps used to measure air quality and ensure straightness. The process required the excavation of up to 73M cubic meters of soil and rock, all by hand. Areas with loose soil were propped up by fired clay liners.

🔴 Around 500BC, the project was equipped with a water clock known as a Fenjaan, which allowed for water to be doled out precisely to farmers.

🔴 The Qanats of Ghasabeh still flow today, pumping ~150 liters of fresh water per second to Gonabad city and surrounding farmlands.

🔴 Iran’s been running water through manmade underground tunnels for over 2500 years. America’s been around for 250. No wonder Iranian officials call the US the “Global Arrogance.”





@geopolitics_prime