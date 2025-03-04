Congresswoman killed by VAXX poison induced BRAIN CANCER

Love, 49, the first Black female Republican elected to Congress, was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2022. ### Mia Love @MiaBLove "Hello Friends, I’m Mia’s daughter Abigale. Many of you are aware that Mom has been fighting GBM brain cancer. Sadly her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing. We have a shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her. I am building an archive of special memories with Mia. Please send your pictures, videos and memories to me at [email protected].

Thank you ❤️"

8:51 AM · Mar 1, 2025

https://x.com/MiaBLove/status/1895879538787140019

Mia Love Plays Devil’s Advocate Over Vaccine Mandates on ‘The View’: “It’s a Slippery Slope”

https://deciderDOTcom/2021/12/07/mia-love-plays-devils-advocate-the-view/

The View @TheView "NYC ISSUES MOST AGGRESSIVE VAX MANDATE? After New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a vaccine mandate for all private sector employees and called it a "preemptive strike," #TheView panel reacts. http://abcn.ws/338Oa0Z"

8:36 AM · Dec 7, 2021

https://x.com/TheView/status/1468258216949784585?s=20

