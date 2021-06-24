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9 TRIPS THE EMERGENCY ROOM - SEVERE ADVERSE REACTIONS TO THE PFIZER VACCINE LADY TELLS HER STORY
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160 views • June 24, 2021
SOURCE: Jim_Crenshaw
They inject people with this crap and when they need help they won't help them. It like they demand you think its safe and effective until it kills you. How dare you speak out against the narrative just because you cannot see or you are having an heart attack. They want you to think you are the problem because their poison is killing you.
They inject people with this crap and when they need help they won't help them. It like they demand you think its safe and effective until it kills you. How dare you speak out against the narrative just because you cannot see or you are having an heart attack. They want you to think you are the problem because their poison is killing you.
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