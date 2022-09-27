BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 27, 2022
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1405 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • September 27, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 27, 2022)


The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.


💥 Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants from 9th Special Regiment 'Gepard' of Ukrainian National Guard, as well as of over 50 foreign mercenaries in Zaporozhye.


💥 High-precision attack of Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the neutralisation of a provisional base of the units from 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the industrial area of Nikolayev.


◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 units of military equipment have been eliminated.


💥 Massive attack launched at a provisional base of 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 150 Ukrainian servicemen.


💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Shchurovo, Soledar, Bakhmutskoye, Verkhnekamenskoye, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Sukhoy Stavok (Kherson region), as well as 62 artillery units, 184 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.


◽️ The list of the destroyed targets includes 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions weapons near Monachinovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region) and Brusin (Donetsk People's Republic).


◽️ 1 control station for Bayraktar UAVs has been destroyed near Lozovatka (Dnepropetrovsk region).


💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 MiG-29 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force ear Osokorovka and Rozovka (Kherson region).


💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles near Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Charivnoye and Petrovskoye (Kherson region), Valeryanovka and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).


◽️ Moreover, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile has been destroyed in air near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), as well as 17 projectiles launched by HIMARS multiple rocket-launching systems near Kherson, Otradokamenka, Novaya Kakhovka, Mikhaylovka (Kherson region) and Kupyansk (Kharkov region).


📊 In total, 304 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,094 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 air defence missile systems, 5,118 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 847 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,423 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,909 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy