⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report On The Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1300, September 27, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 27, 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 militants from 9th Special Regiment 'Gepard' of Ukrainian National Guard, as well as of over 50 foreign mercenaries in Zaporozhye.





💥 High-precision attack of Russian Aerospace Forces has resulted in the neutralisation of a provisional base of the units from 59th Mechanised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the industrial area of Nikolayev.





◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 units of military equipment have been eliminated.





💥 Massive attack launched at a provisional base of 81st Airmobile Brigade of the AFU near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has resulted in the elimination of over 150 Ukrainian servicemen.





💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised 6 AFU command posts near Shchurovo, Soledar, Bakhmutskoye, Verkhnekamenskoye, Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Sukhoy Stavok (Kherson region), as well as 62 artillery units, 184 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.





◽️ The list of the destroyed targets includes 3 missile, artillery armament and munitions weapons near Monachinovka, Kupyansk (Kharkov region) and Brusin (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 control station for Bayraktar UAVs has been destroyed near Lozovatka (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥 Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 MiG-29 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force ear Osokorovka and Rozovka (Kherson region).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 7 unmanned aerial vehicles near Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region), Charivnoye and Petrovskoye (Kherson region), Valeryanovka and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile has been destroyed in air near Kupyansk (Kharkov region), as well as 17 projectiles launched by HIMARS multiple rocket-launching systems near Kherson, Otradokamenka, Novaya Kakhovka, Mikhaylovka (Kherson region) and Kupyansk (Kharkov region).





📊 In total, 304 airplanes and 155 helicopters, 2,094 unmanned aerial vehicles, 377 air defence missile systems, 5,118 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 847 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,423 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,909 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.