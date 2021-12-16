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Take Your Power Back - HUMANITY 2/3
I@mlegend123
I@mlegend123
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This is Part 2 of 3; my share of the works in calling all of HUMANITY back to the arms of Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Children of Adam and Eve, children of Noah, these videos may be your last calls !!!

This fake mRNA jabs bioweapon is just one of so many deceptions and lies that the hidden kings of this Earth have once again subjected all of us humans to endure and be enslaved upon. Since the time of Adam and Eve, the devil wanted to kill them off there and then, and if not for the love and power of The Elohim Abba YHWH they could not have produced their children over the years.

It was very clear that the Word of The Elohim Abba YHWH gave them back their lives, this is very clearly laid out in The Book of Adam and Eve. Adam and Eve were protected by the power of The Great Maker no doubt.

It is Adam and Eve that were instructed to dominate this Earth, to subdue it and tame it. That their children after them be as many as the stars. That they name each animal, that they worship Abba YHWH.

Along these lines they were protected by powerful Malachim, as Adam and Eve were taught ways to fight off the enemy.

Fallen Malachim kept banishing here on Earth over the years from Adam and Eve, and these are the very hidden kings that mocked Abba YHWH even up to now.

May these videos reveal many things to HUMANITY, especially in these End Time, as we go back to our Father in Heaven Who is waiting for all of us. The Prodigal Son clearly stated this love of The Father to all of us.

Resist any evil my friends, for we are all more powerful than any evil. Seek all truth, and defend the truth with your life.

The courageous person is one that is protected more in these times my friends.

This video can be viewed at:

BITCHUTE:

BRIGHTEON:

Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/OFF-GRID-Lighting-Atmospheric-Electricity/dp/1724114859

Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshua protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).

The ELOHIM Abba YHWH be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.
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